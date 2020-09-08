PUBG Corp says Tencent not to publish mobile game in India By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A boy plays Tencent Holdings’ PUBG videogame on his mobile phone at a cafe in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – PUBG Corporation, the unit of a South Korean company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), will no longer give Tencent Games the rights to publish its popular mobile game in India, it said in a blog.

The company’s announcement came a week after India banned the game along with 117 other Chinese-origin apps as it steps up pressure on Beijing over a months-long border standoff between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

“Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country,” the company said, adding that it was exploring ways to provide gaming experience to Indian users in the future.

Tencent, which ran the PUBG franchise in India, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR