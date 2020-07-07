Pub is trolled after drinkers are forced to sit in a CAR PARK as Scottish pubs reopen

A pub has been trolled by thirsty punters after it forced them to sit in its car-park-turned-beer-garden without the tables as local watering holes raise their shutters for the very first time in 3 months.

The Brass Button in Motherwell, near Glasgow, was branded Scotland’s worst pub on social media as disappointed drinkers turned up to find a few chairs sandwiched between stinking bins and graffiti-covered walls in a roped off section of its car parking.

And The White Elephant, near Glasgow, has additionally been mocked for its beer garden after revellers began fighting between parking pays in its so-called beer garden.

Many pubs across the UK have converted their car parks in to beer gardens to bring in more customers, with local communities often rallying around the organizations and complimenting their ingenuity.

Pubs in England threw open their doors on what has been dubbed Super-Saturday the other day, with those in Scotland following suit on Monday.

The area next to the graffiti-covered wall was roped off for thirsty punters

The Brass Button is said to be popular in the location, and fabled for its cocktails

Sharing images online, one punter jokingly said: ‘Nice beer garden in Motherwell if anybody fancies a pint.’

And still another quipped: ‘Must’ve been trying to workout which dining table would be most readily useful.’

As Scottish pubs threw open their doors yesterday, a video posted online also showed a fight breaking out at the White Elephant, as a man lay spreadeagled on the floor clinging to still another man’s leg while fellow punters tried to pull them apart.

At one point, a reveller is seen pushing his hand to the spreadeagled man’s face, pinning him to the ground, before suddenly withdrawing.

Shouts and yells can be heard in the back ground, as one person howls, ‘Get off!’ and still another screeches ‘liar!’ at the group.

A fight also broke out at the White Elephant, Glasgow, as thirsty punters indulged in their first drink for significantly more than three months

At one point, a man pinned another to the ground by putting his hands on the man’s face

Other drinkers is visible quietly sipping their drinks at tables as they ignore the commotion just a few feet away.

The clip was posted to For Scotland’s Sake with the caption: ‘Scenes in a Scottish beer garden yesterday.

‘It seems us Scots are just as likely to get drunk and fight the moment we were allowed near a pub. No social distancing to be observed either.’

The pub’s beer garden, which is a number of industrial chairs and tables, has also been slammed on social media.

‘Beer garden? Looks just like the entrance to the local scrap yard… no pun intended,’ said one twitter user.

‘Beer garden, poetic license there,’ said a second.

And a third added jokingly: ‘Such a lovely beer garden, they are just messing it up.’

The pub had lay out chairs and tables in its car-park-turned-beer-garden ahead of reopening

Other pubs have, however, seen punters rally round in support as they convert car parks to beer gardens in order to provide more seats for customers.

One pub in Yorkshire was congratulated for placing socially distanced picnic tables in its car park along side a bar.

Customer Alison Rodgers tweeted a picture, and said: ‘This is what social distancing looks like in Yorkshire village pubs.

‘Our local had 128 people booked in during the day yesterday, turned the car park into a beer garden.

‘It was good to have the ability to support our local. Not a managed pub, this is their home and business.’

Locals at a pub in Yorkshire rallied around the business and praised it for converting its car park

And The Starting Gate in Merseyside was also supported after it transformed part of the car park

The Starting Gate in Merseyside has additionally been praised for its ‘fab’ car-park-turned-beer-garden.

‘It’s been hard work and we positively could not of got to the finish line without the help of our regulars and girls,’ they said on social networking.

One drinker commented: ‘Absolutely amazing bud, you need to be proud as punch, most readily useful pub and atmosphere for a pint.’

Another said: ‘Looks great, congratulations to every one involved!’

And a third added: ‘Can’t wait to come for a pint!’

Social distancing regulations in Scotland require pubs to serve drinkers outside, with many pubs scrambling to ‘build’ beer gardens because of this.

Police Scotland said it was called to the White Elephant but when it arrived there is no proof a fight.

The pub has been contacted for comment.