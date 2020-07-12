Pub bosses install ELECTRIC FENCE at the bar to keep punters socially distanced

An electric fence has been installed at a well known pub in Cornwall to ensure punters are socially distanced from staff while ordering drinks.

Staff at The Star Inn in St Just experienced enough of men and women doing while they pleased and ignoring social-distancing guidelines.

The staff put up a polite warning notice on the bar and a completely wired and charged electric fence.

Pub bosses came up with the way of ensuring punters leave a gap between themselves and staff after getting fed up with people ignoring the guidelines.

An electric fence has been installed at The Star Inn in St Just, Cornwall, to ensure punters are socially distanced from staff while ordering drinks

Star Inn landlord Johnny McFadden confirmed the fence have been placed there to shock locals in to behaving.

‘It’s there for social-distancing,’ that he said, speaking on a Sunday afternoon where it absolutely was busy behind the bar.

‘Before the fence, people were perhaps not following social-distancing and were doing while they pleased, nevertheless now people simply take heed to the guidance around social distancing.

‘It’s for everybody’s benefit.’

A couple of drunken revellers claimed they were electrocuted by the fence on Saturday night.

Johnny insists the fence is normally switched off – but warned: ‘It could be turned on’.

Star Inn landlord Johnny McFadden confirmed the fence had been placed there to shock locals into behaving

Pictures of the unusual deterrent have been going viral on social media after hundreds of people shared Facebook posts at the week-end.

One image, shared by local radio presenter Neill Maguire, has been shared significantly more than 500 times, with many people saying it’s the ‘best thing’ they’d seen for some time.

The Star Inn is a St Austell Brewery-owned venue referred to as ‘true gem, full of tradition, character and immense charm’.

Its website says ‘a friendly welcome [is] assured’ but has not been updated to make mention of the electric fence.