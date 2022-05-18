Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan visited the Heroes Rehabilitation City, which is being built for servicemen and their families who were disabled during the hostilities.

The Mental Health Center provides psychological, mental and social rehabilitation for soldiers and their families. A digital psychology treatment room has been opened at the center, where soldiers will be able to get out of stress with the help of the center’s psychological support and fear management program.

“I am glad that a center meeting such high standards is being formed. I want to emphasize that a coalition has been formed with the involvement of all psychological and psychiatric associations, structures and professional centers operating in Armenia; thanks to this cooperation, more regulated, better services will be provided to our society. “I hope the center will develop, additional services will be involved, and technologists will help restore and maintain health, overcome fears and certain psychological situations,” said Anahit Avanesyan.

It should be reminded that the Ministry of Health has recently signed a memorandum with more than 40 organizations with state support, the Mental Health Coalition, which will help meet the challenges of mental health and will be one of the most important steps in solving the problems of the sector.