Manuscript changes and their deterioration can occur due to various pathological processes. It can be expressed in italics, in case of letters and letters, in terms of pressure on the pen, in the distance between words, in the space between lines.

In the article, Aysor.am addresses the possible psycho-physiological reasons that lead to handwriting changes.

Manuscript changes are observed in a number of neurological, psychiatric syndromes, disorders of the visual-motor system, as well as in the process of natural aging. To diagnose the causes of this phenomenon, central nervous system examination, neuropsychological testing, and determination of visual function are performed. Treatment may include medication, psychotherapy, or vision correction.

Manuscript is an individual graphic technique, which is realized as a result of writing. Writing skills are based on visual-motor coordination և formed as a result of regular practice.

The human handwriting changes over the years. During the school years, the student’s handwriting is gradually improved, and automatic writing is already being developed in grades 6-7. These changes reflect the graphic maturity of motor skills. However, the final formation of the manuscript is completed only at the age of 25-30.



The adult handwriting has its own characteristics, which are the determining factors:

Physiological features (hand structure և activity, visual analyzer)

Neuropsychological processes (attention span, memory, visual act)

For some people the handwriting remains stable throughout life, and for others it changes under the influence of different conditions.



Changes in the manuscript can occur for various reasons.

Psychophysiological behavior: fatigue, psychological trauma, aging, alcohol poisoning.

Pathological processes: neurological diseases, mental disorders, visual, auditory, musculoskeletal disorders.

One of the primary diagnostic signs of pathological changes in the handwriting is diseases of the central nervous system, which are accompanied by cerebral ataxia (strokes, brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, genetic syndromes).

According to experts, the deterioration of the handwriting can indicate very important problems; psychologists advise parents to consult a specialist if they see such a change in the child, not to ignore the situation, which is the worst, not to try to punish the child in the hope of expecting a “beautiful handwriting”.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.