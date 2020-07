PSP Memory Stick Adapter, Funturbo Micro SD to Memory Stick PRO Duo MagicGate Card for Sony Playstation Portable, Camera, Handycam

Price: $5.95

(as of Jul 23,2020 00:11:29 UTC – Details)



Funturbo 2020 Version Micro SD to Memory Stick PRO Duo Adapter

Fixed all known issues the PSP players and camera users reported and fits perfectly with SONY PSP, Camera, Handycam

Package Includes:

1 x MicroSD to MS PRO Duo Adapter

(NO MicroSD Card included)

Replace your Memory Stick PRO Duo with any microSD card

Up to 64GB Micro SD/SDHC/SDXC Card Compatible

Compatibility Tested – Fully compatible with MagicGate Memory Stick DUO and Memory Stick PRO Duo, all known issues fixed

Works perfectly on PSP 1000/2000/3000, Sony camera and handycam, format your card in your device for first time use