PSL Season Review: African Football HQ Special

In a one-off AFHQ special, an all-star panel on the podcast dissect a memorable South African top flight campaign

It’s another one-off special on the African Football HQ Podcast this week, as Malek Shafei welcomes in a South African all-star cast of pundits to review the 2019-20 Premier Soccer League season.

The campaign came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday as Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Black Leopards 3-0 to overhaul Kaizer Chiefs at the death to win their third consecutive PSL title.

It was a historic achievement for Pitso Mosimane’s side, who become the first PSL side to win the title in three successive seasons on two separate occasions.

Lebohang Maboe was the hero on the day for Downs, netting a hat-trick as the reigning champions did their bit by thumping Leopards 3-0.

However, the real story of the day—and of the season—has been Chiefs’ remarkable capitulation.

Looking to end their five-year wait for the South African title, a championship which many fans believe belongs to the Amakhosi, all Ernst Middendorp’s side needed was a win against Baroka on the final day in order to clinch the title.

They’d led the table since August 2019, but remarkably contrived to lose the title at the death as they were held 1-1…