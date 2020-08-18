‘PSG were the better team’ – Nagelsmann understands RB Leipzig outclassed in Champions League semi-final

The German employer understood the space in between the 2 groups on the night and exposed the objectives for his side next season

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann has actually confessed PSG were the better group on Tuesday and should have to get approved for the Champions League last.

The Bundesliga side were swept aside 3- 0 in the semi- last at the Estadio da Luz, with Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat getting on the scoresheet, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe likewise carried out highly in attack.

Nagelsmann felt his group began the match well however in the end had no response for the quality revealed by the Ligue 1 champions.

“At the end the ticket for the final for PSG is well deserved,” Nagelsmann informed BT Sport “[The] initially 10- 12 minutes we played well. PSG has a lot quality and at the end they were the better group, however football is often like that.

“We needed to choose prior to the video game if we wished to assault early. In the initially 10 minutes we had 3 or 4 great minutes and made 2 or 3 huge errors.

“When we conceded the second goal the belief of our players drained. At the end it was a question of character and we did well in the second half.”

Leipzig surface the season without winning a prize, however satisfied in their go to the Champions League last 4, while they ended up 3rd in the Bundesliga and …