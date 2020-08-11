PSG vs Atalanta: Neymar’s moment or reckoning

A 21 st century football brand name sustained by limitless pledge; a nouveau-riche social, industrial and cultural phenomena; a super star who’s no complete stranger to the analysis of the general public eye.

On 2 events misery has actually conspired to overturn the Brazilian prodigy’s opportunities of getting the competitors by the scruff of the neck at a loss and blue colors of Paris Saint-Germain

So here we remain in2020 Is it 3rd time fortunate? Is this Neymar’s moment of reality?

Three video games now stand in between the ‘Red Pill’ of European knowledge or the ‘Blue Pill’ of another footnote in the 28- year-old’s extending Wikipedia page.

“This is the year that he can truly redeem himself […] These 3 video games can alter whatever […] I do not think he’s going to have another chance like this one,” Brazilian football reporter Fernando Kall ás informs CNN Sport.

‘Biggest error in the history of sports’

Since planting their flag in the patched Parisians streets in June 2011, PSG’s …