PSG qualify for first ever Champions League final – Armenian News

Paris Saint-Germain put on a footballing masterclass to reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history, running riot against RB Leipzig to secure a statement 3-0 win, CNN reported.

First half goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria gave the French side a commanding lead, before Juan Bernat sealed the victory early in the second period.

Had Neymar not produced yet another profligate night in front of goal, the scoreline could have been much worse for RB Leipzig. Under young coach Julian Nagelsmann, the German side has stunned opponents and thrilled fans in this year’s competition but this proved a step too far against a star-studded PSG.

The club’s Qatari owners have spent vast sums of money on assembling this squad, but tonight they will feel it was worth every penny