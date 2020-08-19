PSG defender Silva: Everyone will remember who wins the Champions League

The Brazilian has actually advised his side to remain focused as they sit one win far from a very first European title

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has actually alerted his group to remain focused after they reached the Champions League last with a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

Angel Di Maria was the star for the Ligue 1 clothing in the semi-final in Lisbon, with the Argentine scoring an objective and including 2 helps in a comfy win.

The result ways PSG have actually reached the Champions League last for the very first time in club history, having actually failed versus Air Conditioning Milan 25 years back in the group’s just other semi-final look.

Silva, who is leaving PSG at season’s end after more than 300 looks in 8 years, has actually warned versus complacency as his side eye a last versus either Bayern Munich or Lyon.

“It wasn’t easy at all,” Silva informed RMCSport “There were some extremely hard times. But today we should have to be in the last. I am extremely happy with my group. We played reasonable. We are extremely strong in advance. Each match we have the chance to rating.

“It’s historical however it’s not the end! We need to rest for Sunday.

” I hope all of us enjoy it together with the title. I concerned PSG for that. Now we remain in the last. It will depend on us. It will be extremely made complex for Bayern since Lyon are playing extremely …