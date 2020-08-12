PSG boss Tuchel: I knew if we scored the first, we’d score the second

The supervisor went from misery to thrill on Wednesday as his side turned a late deficit around for a significant win over Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has actually stated he was positive his side would discover a winner versus Atalanta on Wednesday as quickly as they got their late equaliser.

PSG tracked 1-0 late in their Champions League quarter-final, with Mario Pasalic’s first-half objective looking set to provide the Italians a shock journey to the semi-final.

However, Tuchel’s guys had the ability to turn the tide in a significant three-minute spell, with Marquinhos scoring a 90 th-minute equaliser prior to alternative Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted the winner 3 minutes later on.

Speaking to RMC Sport after the video game, Tuchel admitted that he was pondering an early removal however as quickly as Marquinhos netted, the German knew his side would dominate.

“I’m not going to say that we didn’t think about elimination,” Tuchel stated. “After 85 minutes of play, we were sensible. But, that was not the basic sensation.

“I constantly had the impression that if we scored the first, we would include the second in stride.

“We had an extremely strong match and it is definitely should have. There is likewise luck, it holds true, however on the entire it is should have.

“In the second half, we had overall control. I hesitated for the physical …