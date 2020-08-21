PS5: Sony Reiterates, Again, That the Console Won’t Be Delayed Into 2021

It may not appear completely required for Sony to inform us PS5 will strike its designated launch date again, however we reside in a timeline where Halo Infinite got delayed, so with that in mind– Sony has actually repeated that PS5 will not be delayed into 2021.Speaking to GamesIndustry , Sony Interactive Entertainment’s head of worldwide marketing Eric Lempel made extremely clear to state, “We will launch this year – that will happen – and from my end we will absolutely make sure that we will bring all of the magic and all of the excitement of launches that we have had in the past.”

Lempel likewise made a point of keeping in mind that the launch will see a strong line-up of video games to be used the brand-new maker, both revealed and unannounced: “The content that will be in the launch window and beyond is incredibly exciting. I would say that this is the best line-up that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation, between our Worldwide Studios groups and our partners from all the different publishers around the world. We’ve revealed some of that content, and naturally there will be more to come, but the way that the developers can engage with this platform, and create these new experiences with known IP as well as unknown IP, is incredibly exciting.” You would, naturally, anticipate a marketing supervisor to trumpet their console’s launch window line-up, however it’s excellent to keep in mind that we have not seen the level of what’s to come from PS5’s early days.

None of this is to state that it’s been smooth cruising for Sony in …