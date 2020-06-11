PS5: Sony gives first look at PlayStation 5

Sony has given its first look at the PlayStation 5 after showing off a bunch of new games for the console.

The company called the new console its “most striking design yet”, and showed images of what seemed to be a tall, curvy tower.

The reveal came at the conclusion of a conference focused mostly on new games, including Spider-Man and Resident Evil sequels.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines





Sony also showed off a host of accessories, including a new camera, a charging dock for the controller, a media remote and special headphones.

The company has stressed the value of audio in the newest console, including a host of technology in a position to provide spatial audio, and the new headphones will presumably will work in sync with those features. The headphones are named “PULSE 3D Wireless Headset”, suggesting that they will obtain access to those features.

Sony also showed off an all-digital version of the console, which will maybe not come with a disc drive and presumably cost not so much than the full-featured version.

All of the consoles and accessories shown used the exact same predominantly white colour scheme, with elements of black and blue. Sony gave no indication of whether it would provide console in just about any other colours.

It also gave no indication of dimensions or perhaps the PlayStation will undoubtedly be required to be properly used stood up, but all the images in the release event showed it because orientation. The new Xbox Series X is also designed to stand up tall.

Read more

The company has given a bunch of detail on the newest DualSense 5 controller that may come with the console. It has known it as a “radical departure”, and it includes features such as for instance haptic feedback and triggers that can make themselves harder to push.

Until the release event, Sony had shown off significantly less about the PlayStation 5 than Microsoft had about its rival, the Xbox Series X.

Instead, Sony has preferred to pay attention to the hardware found inside the console it self. It has spoken at length concerning the very fast storage drive in the PlayStation 5, for instance, and the considerably improved loading times it will likely be able to offer.

For both consoles, several details remain unannounced, like the price.

Both have a release date of the “Holiday” period at the end of the year.

Almost all the event was presented with over to the reveal of games, and Sony and developers showed a host of new titles coming to the platform at its release and a short while later. Before the big event, very few information on any titles planned for the new console had been released.

Sony had been going to hold the big event last week, but postponed it amid the George Floyd protests. It was praised for its announcement, in which it noted that “now is not the time”.

The company also had to put together the event while complying with lockdown rules, which meant that footage needed to be assembled beforehand. The company has indicated that the coronavirus outbreak is not prone to cause major problems with the release of the console itself, and that it is still on track because of its release date towards the conclusion of this year.