PS5 reveal: The next generation of PlayStation looks a lot like the last one

So it felt something of an elaborate ruse that the first game in Sony’s digital showcase was an upgraded version of Grand Theft Auto V -a game originally released in 2013 for PS3- and the 2nd was a remastered version of last year’s Spider-Man with a Miles Morales expansion. The next generation, it seems, looks a lot like the last one.

Indeed, a common observation for the duration of the PS5 launch was that if it absolutely was said these games were running on PS4 -handsome as they were- few would bat an eyelid. The claim from PlayStation boss Jim Ryan that this was the ‘biggest generational leap’ was not demonstrably reflected on screen.

But the innovation will come in the finer details rather than broad visual chutzpah. You had to look vigilantly, but it was there. Particularly in the reveal of the Pixar-esque Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which had our cattish hero catapulting through different dimensions.

Breathtakingly detailed worlds whooshed in to view, straight away rendered because of the solid-state-drive (SSD) that both the PS5 and new Xbox will be packing. Something extremely hard on current hardware.

The rather benign line behind SSDs is ‘faster loading’, but the removal of restrictive load times has the potential to break up a host of technical barriers -particularly for big-budget blockbusters- with Ratchet’s whistle-stop dimensional tour just the first glimpse.

Like any generational change, the real power of these new consoles is likely to emerge slowly as developers adjust to new technologies.

With the possible exception of the leap to 3D with the original PlayStation and Nintendo 64 in the mid 90s, the technical benefits of a new console are rarely immediately obvious in a way that demands players shell out hundreds of pounds on day one.

However, there is certainly the evergreen route of simply providing a host of good games. And it’s hard to argue with the breadth and diversity on show; from the roar of racing sim Gran Turismo 7 to the gorgeous reveal of Horizon Forbidden West (sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn via the family-friendly get back of Sackboy, intriguing indie sparks Solar Ash and delicious weirdness of cat-adventure Stray.

Something for everybody then, with the added edge of PlayStation 5 nabbing exclusive ‘console debut’ rights for Bethesda’s brilliant looking Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo. The idea of third-party exclusives has faded notably and the expectation was that this round would be much more platform-agnostic, but this suggests otherwise.

And that, after a tentative start, PlayStation has emerge swinging. Xbox will need to respond in a big way next month. Microsoft has gained a lot of goodwill recently, building a remarkable library because of its ‘Game Pass’ subscription service that will assist as the fulcrum because of its own next-generation plans.

The console war is underway, then, and while neither Xbox or PlayStation seemingly have its ‘killer’ app yet -nor do we know simply how much it’s going to cost us- we have been just starting out.

What do you think of the PS5 reveal? Let us know in the comments section below.