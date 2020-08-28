PS5 is now available for limited, invite-only preorders

Sony on Thursday opened registration for a chance to preorder the next-generation game console, but only select users will be invited to preorder. Which users? Sony’s criteria are a bit vague.

Sony may be taking this approach because it’s hard to anticipate demand in the current economic climate. It doesn’t want to be stuck with a pile of PlayStations in the warehouse.

“These are not the times to be left with inventory and the current economic downturn makes it harder to predict what demand will really be like,” said Carolina Milanesi, a consumer tech analyst at Creative Strategies. She noted that customers who are selected in this lottery system may feel like they’re in a “special club.”

Sony SNE For now, sign-up is limited to existing PlayStation customers in the US.still hasn’t said how much the console will cost or the date it will be released. To sign up, you’ll have to enter your PlayStation Online ID, which you create when you first register an older console, such as a PlayStation 2, 3 or 4. After entering your Online ID twice, the page from Sony will thank you, but it won’t be immediately clear whether you’re eligible to preorder. Sony said it will grant invites by email based on users’ “previous interests and PlayStation activities.” If you do get an invite, you’ll be able to preorder…

