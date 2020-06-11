PS5 Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More

It’s time for PlayStation 5. Sony gives us our first look at games for the PS5 in an online-only event after midnight on Thursday, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There’s no word on what those games will undoubtedly be, but a lot of them will be launch titles, with Sony saying as much its announcement earlier in the day this week. The only clue? The PS5 games about to be unveiled for should come from studios both large and small, Sony noted. The PS5 event will run for approximately an hour, in the event that’s any indicator of just how many games you may expect to see.

Of course, it’s possible that Sony uses some of that point to introduce the PS5 itself. While we’ve seen the new DualSense controller and we know the PS5’s specifications, we have no idea what it actually seems like, let alone what it will cost when it arrives later in 2010. Sony’s only advice for the PS5 event is to wear headphones while you’re watching, as “there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers.”

PS5 event time in India

The PS5 event kicks off at 1:30am IST on Friday, June 12. For those in the US, that’s 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT on Thursday, June 11. Use this handy converter to find out what time the PS5 event starts in your city.

PS5 event live stream

You can view the PS5 live on PlayStation’s official YouTube or Twitch channel. We’ve got the YouTube embed below, in order to also just stick around with this page, if you want.

PS5 event languages

The PS5 event will undoubtedly be live streamed in English, Japanese, Spanish (Spain or Latin America), French, and German. Click on a language to head to the respective YouTube stream.

Is there a 4K 60fps stream for PS5 event?

Unfortunately, no. The PS5 event will undoubtedly be locked to 1080p 30fps to ease the show’s production process since everybody’s working from home, Sony said in its announcement. It’s possible that some PS5 game trailers will undoubtedly be available in 4K on YouTube later.

Even if that doesn’t happen, don’t worry, all the games you’ll see will still run at 4K on the PS5.

The PS5 is slated for a Q4 2020 — that’s October to December — launch worldwide.