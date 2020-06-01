PS5 event: Sony postpones new console reveal amid George Floyd protests

Sony has postponed its PlayStation 5 occasion, the place it was anticipated to reveal new particulars concerning the console, amid protests throughout the US.
The hour-long occasion had been scheduled for 4 June, however Sony mentioned holding it could be inappropriate given the protests engulfing the nation.
“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” Sony wrote in a tweet.
“And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”
The occasion was largely anticipated to deal with the video games that may arrive when the console is launched in the direction of the top of this 12 months.
“The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan mentioned within the announcement. “Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware.”
Mr Ryan had famous that the occasion would already be unusual, given it was being held on-line amid lockdowns.
“A lack of physical events has given us an amazing opportunity to think differently and bring you on this journey with us, and hopefully, closer than ever before,” Mr Ryan had written. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week’s showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”
Sony is simply the most recent firm to postpone a launch occasion amid the protests. It got here shortly after Google introduced it could delay its Android 11 reveal, for a similar motive.