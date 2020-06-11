PS5 Design Revealed, PS5 Digital Edition Announced

We finally know very well what the PS5 looks like. At the end of its on the web PS5 event, Sony unmasked its next-generation console — the PlayStation 5 — in all its glory. It’s white, it offers wings, and it’s really designed to stand vertically, similar to the Xbox Series X. Sony also announced PS5 Digital Edition, that will be available at launch and will come without the 4K Blu-ray disc drive. There’s no word on whether it will cost less or offer more space for storing, though hopefully at least one of these will be true.

But unlike the Xbox Series X’s monolith shape, the PS5 is much sleeker and more fancy. It very nearly looks like a futuristic architectural design for a new-age skyscraper, because of the curves and those protruding wings towards the top. Of course, they have a function too, helping to channel the heat which will be produced by the PS5’s powerful internals.

Though Sony had announced Thursday’s PS5 event as one specialized in games, many had hoped that it could give us our first peek at the console itself aswell. And those hopes have already been now fulfilled in a three-minute PS5 hardware reveal video. The PS5 shown in the video could be the variant that accompany a 4K Blu-ray disc drive. Sony said you can find “slight differences” in the look of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” Sony added.

The PS5 launches late 2020 worldwide.