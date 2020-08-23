PS4 Wireless Gaming Headset USB for PC Computer Nintendo Switch PS4 Slim with Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound and Stereo Over Ear



Price: $62.99

(as of Aug 23,2020 08:57:29 UTC – Details)



Experience a more immersive gaming, movie watching and music listening experience with the Badasheng Gaming Headset.

[Cable-free experience]-digital wireless technology allows you to operate the headphones at a distance of 19-32 ft. (6-10m) meters from the USB transmitter- allowing you freedom to move around without Cable while play games.

Heavy-Duty Battery That Lasts]–Enjoy you and your friends, lying on a couch with your headphones on, playing for hours, non-stop- wouldn’t be great! Now you can make this dream come true, as thanks to our device’s built-in high volume lithium battery, you can use these headphones for 8 hours!

[High Quality Stereo Sound]–40MM Graphene Speaker,which make your day a Breeze- Sound quality that will save your peace of mind.

[User-friendly design]-maximum comfort is guaranteed thanks to the lightweight design and soft ear cups are perfect for long time gaming-mic mute anytime- style !