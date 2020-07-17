PS4 Wireless Controller, YAEYE 1000mAh PS4 Gamepad Joystick for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim Console with Dual Vibration Bluetooth Connection and 6-axis Gyro Sensor Touchpad



Price: $45.99 - $36.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 02:11:51 UTC – Details)





【Gyro Sensor Function】: YAEYE PS4 controller has dual motor vibration, excellent vibration effect design makes the tactile sense more sensitive, the game process is smoother, built-in 6-axis gyro sensor and 3D acceleration sensor Tilt the controller to control the direction, the game process is more exciting, the experience is more real.

【Ergonomic Design】: An ergonomic high-sensitivity controller can receive zero-bias operation signals. Optimized button layout, excellent button dual analog joystick design for improved accuracy at critical moments. Simplify the processing of any type and game style while reducing response time.

【connection Instruction】: Pair for the first time, you must use a USB cable (the cable included in the package) to connect the PS4 controller to the console. after the first successful pairing, the one-touch connection mode is easy to operate.

【High Capacity & Compatibility】: only 2.5 hours of charging time and up to 10 hours of playtime and widely compatible with PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro. (Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection）

【Customer Service】: NOT OEM, but an ideal third-party wireless controller on your budget. We want you to enjoy every great game moment with our replacement ps4 wireless controller. If you have any question or not 100% satisfied with your purchase, Please contact us via Amazon and we can help with any issues that you may have.