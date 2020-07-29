PS4 Wireless Controller for PS4 Compatible with Playstation 4 – OUBANG Remote Control with Sixaxis,Touchpad (Sapphire)

Price:
sc -
🎮 PRECISION CONTROL: The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the DualShock 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all ps4 games
🎮 HOLD A GOOD CHARGE: Built-in 900mAh battery.be easily recharged by plugging it into PlayStation 4 system.Charge efficiently with 3.3ft short charger cord which comes with the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
🎮 33ft WIRELESS DISTANCE: Connect to Playstation 4 without any delay and interrupt.Allows you to play ps4 games across your room
🎮 PROMISE LIFE TIME WARRANTY to ensure you happy with OUBANG PS4 remote all the time. The Royalblue wireless PS4 controller is from OUBANG,not the SONY original DS4 controller.Package: 1 * Dualshock 4 controller,1 * Micro USB cable