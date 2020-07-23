PS4 Stand Cooling Fan for PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro/Playstation 4, PS4 Pro Stand Vertical Stand Cooler with Dual Controller Charge Station & 16 Game Storage



Compact and having everything organized.

This ps4 vertical stand is collection of games (16 game storage slots), place the PlayStation by vertical stand and also 2 controllers charger.

Feature

★ Saving space and keep neat. Put your PS4 vertically, which takes less space and keeps clean.

★ No need cable. Get controllers charged up at the same time rather than running 2 cables.

★Cooling Fan.Suitable for all Playstation 4 / PS4 / PS4 Pro / PS4 Slim

★16 PCS Game Storage Slots

★LED Indicator Light

★Safety Over-charge Protection

Specification

1.Input Voltage: DC 5V

2.Output Voltage: DC 800MA

3.Product Dimension: 11.8*6.6*0.7Inch/30*17*2CM

Package

1* ps4 cooling fan with dual charger station

1* user manual

1* USB charging cable (wall plug is not included)

4* Micro usb charging connectors

1* Warranty Card

Note:

The PS4 and controllers in the pictures are not included in the package.

🎮 🎁【Cooling & Storage Your PS4 Console, Chargers and Games】– Multifunctional PS4 stand, storage and fits well with your PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro+2 controllers+16 games. Saving space design, it keeps your controllers charged, cools your ps4 slim/ps4 pro/ps4, stores games, keeping everything neat and tidy.

🎮 🎁【PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro Cooler】– Built in 2 high speed Mute cooling fans. High efficiency & low noise design, cooling your console and preventing from over-heating. This ps4 cooling fan is quite and no affecting your rest.

🎮 🎁【Dual Controller Charger with LED indicator】– Charge 2 PS4 controllers simultaneously within 2.5-4 hours. Two LED lights clearly indicate the controller charging status respectively. Red light means charging and green light means full charged. Security chip prevent controllers from Over-Charging/Over-Heated/Over-Current/Over-Voltage/Short-Circuit even continue charging several days.

🎮 🎁【16 Game Storage】– Saving space design, there are 16 pcs game storage for you to store your old and new games together. More game slots than others on amazon.

🎮 🎁【Technical Support】We provide lifetime customer technical support for this PS4 vertical stand. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Our professional after-sales team is always at your service in 24/7.