PS4 Stand Cooling Fan for PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro/Playstation 4, PS4 Pro Stand Vertical Stand Cooler with Dual Controller Charge Station & 16 Game Storage

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $27.55
(as of Jul 23,2020 20:10:43 UTC – Details)


Compact and having everything organized.
This ps4 vertical stand is collection of games (16 game storage slots), place the PlayStation by vertical stand and also 2 controllers charger.

Feature
Saving space and keep neat. Put your PS4 vertically, which takes less space and keeps clean.
No need cable. Get controllers charged up at the same time rather than running 2 cables.
★Cooling Fan.Suitable for all Playstation 4 / PS4 / PS4 Pro / PS4 Slim
★16 PCS Game Storage Slots
★LED Indicator Light
★Safety Over-charge Protection

Specification
1.Input Voltage: DC 5V
2.Output Voltage: DC 800MA
3.Product Dimension: 11.8*6.6*0.7Inch/30*17*2CM

Package
1* ps4 cooling fan with dual charger station
1* user manual 
1* USB charging cable (wall plug is not included) 
4* Micro usb charging connectors
1* Warranty Card

Note: 
The PS4 and controllers in the pictures are not included in the package.

🎮 🎁【Cooling & Storage Your PS4 Console, Chargers and Games】– Multifunctional PS4 stand, storage and fits well with your PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro+2 controllers+16 games. Saving space design, it keeps your controllers charged, cools your ps4 slim/ps4 pro/ps4, stores games, keeping everything neat and tidy.
🎮 🎁【PS4/ PS4 Slim/ PS4 Pro Cooler】– Built in 2 high speed Mute cooling fans. High efficiency & low noise design, cooling your console and preventing from over-heating. This ps4 cooling fan is quite and no affecting your rest.
🎮 🎁【Dual Controller Charger with LED indicator】– Charge 2 PS4 controllers simultaneously within 2.5-4 hours. Two LED lights clearly indicate the controller charging status respectively. Red light means charging and green light means full charged. Security chip prevent controllers from Over-Charging/Over-Heated/Over-Current/Over-Voltage/Short-Circuit even continue charging several days.
🎮 🎁【16 Game Storage】– Saving space design, there are 16 pcs game storage for you to store your old and new games together. More game slots than others on amazon.
🎮 🎁【Technical Support】We provide lifetime customer technical support for this PS4 vertical stand. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Our professional after-sales team is always at your service in 24/7.

Post Views: 5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR