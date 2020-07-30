PS4 Gaming Controller, Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC and Laptop with Dual Vibration, PS4 Gamepad Joystick Gift



Price: $28.99

(as of Jul 30,2020 11:00:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Enjoying games with friends & family



The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, super compatible with Playstation 4/Pro/Slim. Would be an excellent replacement for the original one considering on budget. Enjoy endless gaming fun with families and friends by using this gamepad controller.

Dual Shock Function

Turbo Function

Sensitive Touch Control Panel

Progarammable Keys

3.5mm audio jack

Built in 600mA lithium battery

Controller features:

1. High-performance Bluetooth wireless connection providing reliable signals With no delay and no drop within 8 meters, and will not be affected by other wireless devices.

2. Driver-free, automatic connection, No cumbersome Code matching process.Provide a greater sense of control to every PS4 game lover.

3. Built-in left and right asymmetric motor, support dual motor and double vibration function, and 3D acceleration sensor and G Gyro sensor with six-axis sensing function.

Connection

1)Connecting with PS4 /PS4 Pro console

1. Plug the USB cable into PS4 console and this controller.

2. Press the HOME button to make the LED light bar flash.

3. When the light bar is always on, the connection is always on.

4.Unplug the data cable. The handle is automatically connected back to the host.

2) Connecting with PS3/PS/Laptop

The controller can be connected to a PC /PS3 via a USB cable and used as a wired controller. The driver is automatically installed when you connect it to your PC(Windows 7/8/8.1/10) for the first time.

Compatibility

PS4/PS3/PC/Laptop

Battery capacity

600mAh

Share button

Dual vibration.

🎮【Wide Compatibility】The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerometer, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on different platform

🎮【Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller Design】 The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent dual analog joystick design. And the ergonomic controller is highly sensitivity, with reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments.

🎮【 Ergonomic Design】 The grip is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is non reactive to the skin, due to ts design and the material used , the controller grip actually reduces response time and improved accuracy at critical moments. a 3.5mm audio port is added .Additionally,The touch pad and integrated light bar can offer new ways to play THE games.

🎮【 Fast Fairing & Long Standby Design】The controller can be directly and quickly connected to devices using the data cable. It provides extreamly reliable signals and connection without any interference within 8 meters ( 24 ft) .

🎮【Build-in rechargeable lithium battery】This wireless controller charged by the included USB cable plugged into your PS4 console or any standard USB charging port.