PS4 Elite Controller with Back Paddles, 6 Axis Sensor Modded Custom programmable Dual Vibration Elite PS4/PS3 Wireless Game Controller Joystick for FPS Games

Features:

Working Platform: The Custom elite wireless PS4 controller is specially designed for Sony PlayStation 4 PS4/PS4 slim/PS4 pro console, and it also can be switch to working with PS3 playstaion3 console via cable connect

Multipurpose Buttons and Interfaces: The two joysticks click down for L3/R3 buttons;with 3D RSF joysticks; with 3.5mm TRRS stereophonic headphone jack, support mic and headset

Custom Program Function: The 4 back paddles (M1-M4) can be mapped with the others function buttons in the program situation. and you can change the configuration of the paddles on your own at any time

2 Modes In program:Slide the mode button on the back and set the paddles mapping in mode1/mode2 then paddles` function will automatically saved in mode1/mode2 for your reuse

Warm Tips: Only support wired connecting with PS3 console, and please note that 6-axis is not available in PS3; the controller might needs to be update if the PS4 console update its system,please contact us to get the latest updated firmware at that time