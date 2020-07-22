PS4 Controller Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC(7/8/8.1/10) with Motion Motors and Audio Function Mini LED Indicator USB Cable and Anti-Slip 【Upgraded Version】 RED



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 15:20:05 UTC – Details)



PS4 Controller

The Playstation 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities.

Share button

Options button

D Pad (up, down, right, left)

Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)

Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)

Touch Pad button

Super Compatibility

The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerator, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on a different platform.

High Precisive D-pad

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

Ergonomic Design

The gaming controller is ergonomically designed with linear trigger buttons, which is easy to control in-game and in accordance with the users’ habit. The gamepad support EXT expansion interface charging.

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

Upgrade Layout

PLAYSTATION 4 gamepad controller is exquistite made for your excellent gaming experience. The optimized layout of button and high sensitivity dual analog sticks can improve the accuracy of critical moments, and simplify the game while reducing response time.

🎄【Super Compatibility】Wireless gaming controller is widely compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PC and Laptop（Win7/8/8.1/10）. You can enjoy most of games in multiple platforms with gamepad. (Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection.)

🎄【Ddual built-in shock Function】 The ps4 gaming controller has dual built-in shock Motion motors, which gives you different intensity feedback and more authentic game experience.

🎄【Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller】 The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent dual analog joystick design. And the ergonomic controller is high sensitivity, which reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments.

🎄【Upgraded Version】Upgrade Playtime, 1400mAh battery,capacity and the handle is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch, not just regular old slick plastic. It is comfortable for long time hand grip, so as to improve game experience.

🎄【New Way to Play】 Add 3.5mm audio port and don’t worry about disturbing others. There is sharing button for you to share your game video and screenshots. Additionally, the clickable touch pad and integrated light bar can offer a new way to play with games.