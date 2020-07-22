PS4 Controller, Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC and Laptop with Dual Vibration



Enjoying games with friends & family



The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, super compatible with Playstation 4/Pro/Slim. Would be an excellent replacement for the original one considering on budget. Enjoy endless gaming fun with families and friends by using this gamepad controller.

Sensitive Touch Control Panel

The analog sticks are 360° flexible and the sensitive touch control panel can offer you a new way to play.

Also support Six-axis function.

Share button

The share button allows you to share your gameplay videos and screenshots, Open a new PS4 game experience for both novice and veteran players.

Ergonomic design

The shape and sensitivity of the trigger has been enhanced to better operate, delivers what you want in your gaming.

High Precisive D-pad

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

Dual motor vibration.

The controller can give you timely instant vibration feedback when the game encounters attacks and collisions because of 2 built-in shock motors. And there is an additional design of 3.5mm audio jack.

Built in 600mA lithium batteries.

This PS4 Joystick has 600mAh High-capacity Lithium Recharge-able Battery.Come with USB Char-

ger cable.It can easily be recharged by any standard charger with a mi-

cro-USB port.Support hours of comfortable game playing.

Compatibility

PS4/PS3/PC/Laptop

Battery capacity

600mAh

Share button

Dual vibration.

【Wide Compatibility】The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerometer, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on different platform

【Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller Design】 The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent dual analog joystick design. And the ergonomic controller is highly sensitivity, with reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments.

【 Ergonomic Design】 The grip is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is non reactive to the skin, due to ts design and the material used , the controller grip actually reduces response time and improved accuracy at critical moments. a 3.5mm audio port is added .Additionally,The touch pad and integrated light bar can offer new ways to play THE games.

【 Fast Fairing & Long Standby Design】The controller can be directly and quickly connected to devices using the data cable. It provides extreamly reliable signals and connection without any interference within 8 meters ( 24 ft) .

【Build-in rechargeable lithium battery】This wireless controller charged by the included USB cable plugged into your PS4 console or any standard USB charging port.