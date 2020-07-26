PS4 Controller Wireless Controller Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro Game Controller, Touch Panel PS4 Pro Controller Joystick Gamepad with Dual Vibration/Turbo/Audio Function, Sweat-Resistant



Price: $38.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 07:27:16 UTC – Details)





[Wide Compatibility] – This ps4 controller compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PC and Laptop(Win7/8/10). You can enjoy most of games in multiple platforms with gamepad. (Note: Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection)

[Built-in Dual Motor Controls] – This ps4 gaming controller has dual built-in dual vibration motors for real game dynamics make you feel like you are on the battlefield and give you compelling gaming experience.

[Wireless Connection & Long Time Play] – Connect Play station 4 console in wireless and without any delay and interrupt. Built-in 600mAh battery of large capacity supports 8 hours playing, fully charged for 2 hours.

[New Design] – Add 3. 5mm audio port, Multi touch and clickable touch pad, Integrated light bar offer even more ways to enjoy your games. Non-slip design, Concave rocker, streamlined grip and lower micro-convex trigger button make the wireless remote controller comfortable held in hands even for long hours of continuous gaming.

[Turbo Function] – This wireless ps4 controller supports TURBO function which gives you a cozy fighting feeling. High sensitivity buttons provide an accurate gaming experience.