PS4 Controller Wireless 2020 New Skull Style Dual Shock High Performance Gaming Controller for Playstation 4 /Pro/Slim/PC with Audio Function, Mini LED Indicator, USB Cable(Skull)

Product Description

Connection Instruction：



Insert the data cable into the USB port of the host, connect the data cable to the handle.

Press the small home button on the handle end. The handle LED will flash quickly.

When the single color LED on the handle is always on, It indicates the connection successful.

Unplug the data cable. The handle is automatically connected back to the host.

What you get:

1* Wireless Controller for PS4

1* Data-capable cable

1* manual

【New Features】 PS4 controller built-in speaker and 3.5mm stereo jack, multi touch and clickable touch pad and integrated light bar, the ps4 remote controller let you more devoted to the game. Besides, the cover range of the playstation 4 controller is 8-10m, so you can have a more comfortable gaming experience.

【Double Vibration】The wireless ps4 controller has dual built-in shock Motion motors, which gives you different intensity feedback and more authentic game experience.

【Humanized Design & High-Sensitive Controller】The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the controller analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control for all games. Better grip feeling fit your hands more comfortably, long time operation will not be you feel tired.

【Special Gift】 This Wireless Bluetooth controller for PlayStation 4, can be good gifts for friend’s birthday, Valentine’s Day and Children Day, will make your friends, your boyfriend/ girlfriend or children happy everyday!