PS4 Controller, Vcloo Wireless Gamepad Joystick Controller for Playstation 4, Dual Vibration Motor, LED Light Bar, Anti-Slip Grip (Bluetooth Version, Matt Black)



Price: $52.99 - $41.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 04:28:01 UTC – Details)

Product Description

【Wireless PS4 Controller】thanks to the Bluetooth technology, users are no longer limited by the cord and will enjoy an easier yet more comfortable way to play video games on PlayStation 4 consoles.

【Precise Control】the trigger buttons and operation sticks have been optimized to offer accurate controls. Featuring hi-sensitive, the game controller responses instantly to all of your hand motions.

【Authentic Gaming Experience】adopting 6-axis technology and equipped with 2 vibration motors, the PS4 gaming controller produces different vibration effects according to the games.

【Ergonomic Design】the grips fit neatly in hands, the special anti-slip and sweatproof coating ensures nice touch all the time.

【Share Button】share your greatest gaming moments (video and screenshots) easily, the clickable touch pad and integrated light bar can offer a new way to play games.