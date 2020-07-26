PS4 Controller Sades Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 with Dual Vibration, Include USB Wire



Sades C200 PS4 Controller

【Double Vibration】Support the game vibrate function, according to the game state and the game scene to produce the strong and weak different vibration effect, every click to let you immerse.

【Comfortable Design】Hours of comfortable game play with ergonomically designed grips. Make your gaming experience more enjoyable and give yourself and edge over your opponents with this custom controller for the Playstation 4.

【Charge Efficiently】Any standard charger with a micro-USB port.can easily be recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when on standby, or with any standard charger with a micro-USB port.

【Mini Light Bar】It can display a variety of colors, different colors represent different players, they can also used as an important message tips such as reduction of player’s life value and so on. And it also can interact with PlayStation camera, so that the camera can determine the movement and distance of the controller.