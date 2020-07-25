PS4 Controller RegeMoudal Wireless Gamepad for PS4/Pro/Slim/PC and Laptop, Touch Panel Gamepad with Dual Vibration and Audio Function,Mini LED Indicator and Anti-Slip Grip



Connecting instruction:

1.Connecting with PS4 console

A) Power on a PS4 console, insert the USB plug of a controller into the USB port of the console, then press on the HOME button of the controller , the LEDs blink quickly, when a single LED keeps solid bright, it means the connection is done, thus the controller is ready to be used.

B) Controller colorful LED indication explain: Display player status. Press on the HOME button, the LED light bar is lighted at a sequence of blue, red, green and pink, each controller is configured as player login order identification.

C) Up to two wired controllers can be connected to a PS4 console simultaneously, different color LED indicates different player.

2.Connecting with PC

Insert the USB plug of the controller into the USB port of a PC, need install a PS4 driver then the controller can be used. This controller can be used as a wired game controller for PC. Vibration function isn’t supported when it’s connected to a PC.

Six-axis Sensor

Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology, built-in three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerator. With the three features, it can detect omnidirectional dynamic information including Roll,Pitch and Yaw.

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

Sensitive Touch Control Panel

PLAYSTATION 4 analog sticks are 360° flexible and the sensitive touch control panel and share button can offer you a new way to play. The mini light bar will indicate different gaming atmosphere.

