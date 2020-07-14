PS4 Controller ORDA Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC/Smart TV and Laptop with Vibration and Audio Function, Package Included USB Cable – Blue



Super Compatibility

The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerator, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC (Win7/8/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on a different platform.

ORDA PS4 Controller



The ORDA Playstation 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities.

Share button

Options button

D Pad (up, down, right, left)

Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)

Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)

Touch Pad button

High Precisive D-pad

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

Ergonomic Design

The gaming controller is ergonomically designed with linear trigger buttons, which is easy to control in-game and in accordance with the users’ habit. The gamepad support EXT expansion interface charging.

Dual.shock Function

The controller can give you timely instant vibration feedback when the game encounters attacks and collisions because of 2 built-in shock motors. And there is an additional design of 3.5mm audio jack.

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

Sensitive Touch Control Panel

PLAYSTATION 4 analog sticks are 360° flexible and the sensitive touch control panel and share button can offer you a new way to play. The mini light bar will indicate different gaming atmosphere.

Upgrade Layout

PLAYSTATION 4 gamepad controller is exquistite made for your excellent gaming experience. The optimized layout of button and high sensitivity dual analog sticks can improve the accuracy of critical moments, and simplify the game while reducing response time.

【NEW FEATURES】Built-in speaker and 3.5mm stereo jack, Multi touch and clickable touch pad, Integrated light bar, Sharing at your Fingertips.Equipped with the latest motion sensing technology and the latest Motion motors.

【PRECISION CONTROL】The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the Playstation 4’s analog sticks and trigger buttons have been enhanced to offer players absolute control.

【HOLD A GOOD CHARGE】Built-in 800mAh battery.Be easily recharged by plugging it into PlayStation 4 system.Charge efficiently with USB charger cable which comes,and compatible with charge dock.

【FEATURES】Playstation 4 controller；33ft wireless distance; Sixaxis.

【COMFY】 The PS4 controller has enhanced features and design for a more comfortable gaming experience.The innovative touch Bar offers even more ways to enjoy your games, with charging and low voltage display function.