PS4 Controller ORDA Wireless Gamepad for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC and Laptop with Motion Motors and Audio Function, Mini LED Indicator, USB Cable and Anti-Slip – Red

The PS4 wireless controller is equipped with the latest motion-sensing technology, built-in 3D gyroscope, and accelerator, which can achieve intelligent matching with PS4 / PS4 Pro / PC(Win7/8.1/10), and does not require any additional operations. You can enjoy various games on a different platform.

ORDA wireless PS4 gaming controller is committed to giving you high-quality product and better user experience, which is featured with dual shock function, high-precisive D-pad, and 360° flexible joystick.

There is the additional design of audio jack and mini light bar, you can also share the greatest moments with the button.

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

The gaming controller is ergonomically designed with linear trigger buttons, which is easy to control in-game and in accordance with the users’ habit. The gamepad support EXT expansion interface charging.

The controller can give you timely instant vibration feedback when the game encounters attacks and collisions because of 2 built-in shock motors. And there is an additional design of 3.5mm audio jack.

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

PLAYSTATION 4 analog sticks are 360° flexible and the sensitive touch control panel and share button can offer you a new way to play. The mini light bar will indicate different gaming atmosphere.

PLAYSTATION 4 gamepad controller is exquistite made for your excellent gaming experience. The optimized layout of button and high sensitivity dual analog sticks can improve the accuracy of critical moments, and simplify the game while reducing response time.

【Super Compatibility】 ORDA wireless gaming controller is widely compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PC（Win7/8/8.1/10）. You can enjoy most of games in multiple platforms with gamepad. (Please activate device with USB cable for the first match connection.)

【Dual built-in shock Function】 The ps4 gaming controller has dual built-in shock Motion motors, which gives you different intensity feedback and more authentic game experience.

【Optimized Button & High-Sensitive Controller】 The layout of gamepad button is optimized with excellent dual analog joystick design. And the ergonomic controller is high sensitivity, which reduced response time and improved accuracy at critical moments.

【Special Handle Design】 The handle is made of non-slip and sweatproof materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch, not just regular old slick plastic. It is comfortable for long time hand grip, so as to improve game experience.

【New Way to Play】 Add 3.5mm audio port and don’t worry about disturbing others. There is sharing button for you to share your game video and screenshots. Additionally, the clickable touch pad and integrated light bar can offer a new way to play with games.