PS4 Controller Number-one PS4 Game Controller Wireless Bluetooth Controller for Playstation 4 Dual Vibration Shock Joystick Gamepad for PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro and PS3 / PC(Windows 7 / 8 / 10), Black

Features:

1.This joystick is compatible with PS4 console, PS3 console and PC.

2.Bluetooth 2.1 EDR is adopted. Wireless Distance: 26ft. It won’t be affected easily by other wireless devices.

3.Charging display and low power display functions.

4.Touch panel and panel button functions are supported.

5.Built-in with 2 asymmetrical motors in left and right providing double-shock function.

6.Up to 4 wireless controllers can be connected to a PS4 console simultaneously.

7.Configured with a 3.5mm jack for earphone and speaker input thus audio signal can be output in gaming. AUX expansion port is reserved.

8.Built-in with colorful LEDs indicating joystick channels for players, different LED color indicates different joystick.

9.Non-slip surface provides better grip all around the controller to enhance gaming performance.

Specification:

Application: For PS4 / PS3 / PC

Input voltage: DC5V 500mA

Input current: 500mA

Working current: 50-150mA

Vibrating current: 80-150mA

Static current: 50-200uA

Wireless Distance: 26ft

Battery: Rechargeable lithium Battery, Capacity: 600 mAh

Gaming Time: Approx. 5-7 hours

Charging Time: Approx. 3 hours

Net weight: 245g

Dimension: 160.5*105.5*68.5mm

Package includes:

1 x PS4 Wireless Controller

1 x USB Charging Cable

Note

1.The controller doesn’t support Gyro sensing function and Vibration function when it is connected to PS3 console or PC. Also does not support the “Home” button function of the PS3 console.

2.When connect for PS3 or PC, need to via a USB cable as a wired Joystick to be used.

3.A PS4 driver is required to be installed when it is connected to PC.

4.If the PS4 wireless controller does not work properly on the PC, you can try to delete all the playstation programs on the computer, and then reconnect. (If it still doesn’t work, there is a reset hole on the back of the handle, you can try to reset it)

