PS4 Controller, DoinMaster Wireless Controller for Playstation 4/Pro/Slim/PC, Touch Panel Gamepad with Dual Vibration and Audio Function, Anti-Slip Grip and Mini LED Indicator (Blue)

Product Description

Non-slip & Anti-sweat Design

The handle is comfortable for long time handgrip, which is designed with non-slip and anti-sweat materials. The surface is skin-friendly touch and not just regular old stick plastic.

Sensitive Touch Control Panel

PLAYSTATION 4 analog sticks are 360° flexible and the sensitive touch control panel and share button can offer you a new way to play. The mini light bar will indicate different gaming atmosphere.

Upgrade Layout

PLAYSTATION 4 gamepad controller is exquistite made for your excellent gaming experience. The optimized layout of button and high sensitivity dual analog sticks can improve the accuracy of critical moments, and simplify the game while reducing response time.

High Precisive D-pad

The D-pad is an ungraded and high precisive operation, it can receive zero deviation operation signals, which is high sensitivity and simplifies the handling of game type.

Ergonomic Design

The gaming controller is ergonomically designed with linear trigger buttons, which is easy to control in-game and in accordance with the users’ habit. The gamepad support EXT expansion interface charging.

Dual Shock Function

The controller can give you timely instant vibration feedback when the game encounters attacks and collisions because of 2 built-in shock motors. And there is an additional design of 3.5mm audio jack.

How to pair with your PS4 console?

1. Full charge the controller.

2. Connect the controller to PS4 console via USB cable when the controller is off.The red charging light turn on then press and hold “HOME” button to pair.In next use just need to press “HOME” button and the controller connects to your PS4 console automatically.

How to pair with your PC?

You need use a USB cable to plug it into your PC,and use it in a wired way.

If you have any problems we will help you.

Package:

1x Controller

1x Micro USB charge cable

DoinMaster PS4 Controller

The Playstation 4 Wireless Controller features familiar controls and incorporates several innovative features to usher in a new era of interactive experiences. Its definitive analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved for greater feel and sensitivity. A multi-touch, clickable touch pad expands gameplay possibilities.

Share button

Options button

D Pad (up, down, right, left)

Action buttons (triangle, circle, cross, square)

Trigger buttons (R1, R2, L1, L2)

Touch Pad button

🎮[Wide System Compatibility]- Fully compatible with PS4/PS4 pro/Slim. USB wired connection supports PC(Windows 7/8/8.1/10). With this controller, you can enjoy games in multiple platforms. (Note: you need to activate device with the USB cable in the package for the first connection.)

🎮[Dual Vibration Function]- Dual shock function delivers distinct feedback during the game. Two built-in dual vibration motors for real game dynamics make you feel like you are on the battlefield and give you compelling gaming experience.

🎮[New Way to Play]- The clickable touch pad and integrated light bar offer you a new way to play games. Additionally, 3.5mm audio jack supports compatible headphone.You can enjoy volume controls located directly on the controller and don’t need to worry about disturbing others.

🎮[Super Sensitive Buttons]- The buttons are with high sensitivity and provide an accurate gaming experience. The layout of controller buttons is optimized with excellent dual analog gamepad design.

🎮[DoinMaster Customer Service]- DoinMaster have a reliable after-sale service team. If you have any problems with the product once it arrives or if you have any questions about the product, please do not hesitate to contact our customer service team via Amazon e-mail.