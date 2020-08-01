PS4 Controller Charging Cord, 3-Pack 6.6ft Micro USB Charger Cable for Playstation 4, Xbox One & Dual Shock 4 Charge Android Smart Phones,Samsung Galaxy S6 S7 Edge Note 5 J7,Durable SCOVEE Black Cable



Price: $7.99

(as of Aug 01,2020 17:37:14 UTC – Details)



➤ Package Included:

3 Packs x 6.6 FT Micro USB Cables

➤Perfect Long:

6.6FT Perfect Long Micro USB Cable for Game Devices

The 6.6-foot charging cable provices a comfortable distance between the PS4 console and the controller, making it easy to stay in the game. No need to stop and recharge.

With an extra long 6.6 feet (2 meters) Micro USB cord, perfect for Xbox One controller fully be charged during game play. allows you to sit on the couch or lay on the bed.

➤Compatible Devices:

-Compatible for PS4/Playstation 4 Controller

-Compatible for Xbox One Controller

-For DualShock 4 Controller

-For Games Consoles, Hard Drives

-For Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge/S7

-For Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge/S6

-For Samsung Galaxy Note 5/4/3

-For Samsung Galaxy J7 J3 and other Samsung phones with micro USB port

-For Most Android Phones,Sony,Blackberry,LG,Motorola,Nexus,HTC and other smartphone with micro USB port

-For Wireless keyboards, Printers, Cameras, Camcorders, bluetooth speakers with micro USB port

-For Fire TV Stick

-For Portable Charger

-For Amazon Fire HD 8, HD 10

-For Amazon Kindle Fire , E-readers and Tap with micro usb port

-For Echo Dot(2nd Generation)

-For Windows & Android cell phones and tablets

