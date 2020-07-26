PS4 Controller Charger, Dual Shock USB Charger Charging Docking Station Stand for Sony Playstation 4 PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro Controller, Black



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 15:42:15 UTC – Details)

Product Description

PS4 Controller Charger Station Compatible With PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro



Our PS4 Controller Charging Stand Include:

1 PS4 Controller Charger/1 USB Cable/1 User Manual/4 Thumb Grips Not Include: PS4 Controller

✔【Fast Charging】: Upgraded with copper chip, very fast to charge dual controllers simultaneously in 2 Hours. save your time to get more fun.

✔【IC Protection Chip】: Safe and reliable to charge ps4 / ps4 pro / ps4 slim controller. Comes with Over-Charging/Over-Heated/Over-Current/Over-Voltage/Short-Circuit/Over-Discharge protection.

✔【Led Indicator】: Stylish led indicator would indicate the charging status clearly. Red for charging,Green for full charge or standby.

✔【Easy to power】: Built-in USB micro ports allows you to securely charge up two PS4 controllers simultaneously without connect them to the PS4 (Wall Adapter is not included).

✔【Great Gift】: It would be a nice gift for friends or families who’s game lover, enjoy the leisure game time together. Buy with confidence, feel free to contact us immediately if there is any issue during usage, we are always here standby your side.