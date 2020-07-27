PS4 Controller Charger, BEBONCOOL PS4 Wireless Charger Dual USB Fast Charging for Sony Playstation 4/PS4/ Pro /PS4 Slim Controller, DualShock 4 Charging Station with LED Indicator, Black



Price: $13.98

(as of Jul 27,2020 07:03:05 UTC – Details)

Product Description

LED Indicators

✓

✓

✓

✓

USB Dongles

USB Ports On Dock

4 Separate USB Receivers

USB Ports On Dock

4 Separate USB Receivers

Dual Charging Ports

✓

✓

✓

✓

Charging Ports

At Bottom of Controller

At Top of Controller

At Bottom of Controller

At Top of Controller

Storage

2 Controllers

PS4 Console& 2 Controllers

2 Controllers

2 Controllers

✔【Led indicator charging stand】– built-in LED Indicator in the font screen clearly indicate the charging status, USB cable connects the charging the “controller” Turns to green color, plug in the controller turns to red color, charged fully turns to green color again, It helpful to know the status

✔【Safe & anti-slip charging dock】– built-in protector chip, over-charged protection and anti-slip design, 4 anti-skid rubber keep the charger in place, Make you reliable even overnight

✔【Portable & reliable】 — the charging dock is easy to controllers into, very stable and keep connection well, Very small and doesn’t take up much room, also a convenient storing spot for the controllers

✔【36-Month Support】– you get a fast PS4 charging with reliable USB port connection design, the font of the dock just like a high-speed railway, fantastic design. ※ ※If you have any question, please have no hesitate to contact with us, We promise that we will do our best to make you 100% satisfied for after-sale service