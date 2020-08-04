PS4 Case,Lyyes Travel Case Playstation 4 Carrying Case Protective Shoulder Bag for PS4 PS4 Pro PS4 Slim



Price: $19.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 07:22:39 UTC – Details)



Features:

Designed for PlayStation PS4, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim .

Adjustablet shoulder strap, can be used as a shoulder bag or handbag

The main compartment to hold the console

The front pocket with elastic tapes and mesh pocket to store gamepads and cables

Protects your device from dust, scratch and shock

Convenient for you to carry your game device for travel

Wear-resistant and durable oxford fabric

The bag only, other devices are not included.

Material: 600D oxford fabric

Convenient mesh inside pockets for games.It holds your PS4 system, games, controllers and accessories.

Front pocket holds 2 ps4 wireless controllers, for PlayStation Camera, AC Power cord, HDMI and USB cables.

Easy to Carry：With adjustable shoulder strap and convenient carrying handle,and the handle is wrapped in leather and feels more comfortable.

Take your PS4 System, games and accessories with you.Keep them organized and protected with for PlayStation4 System case.

Larger Capacity Pocket: Larger size(13 x 12 x 5 inch), compatible for all PS4 series consoles.