PS3 Wireless Controller Bluetooth Gamepad Remote Controller for Playstation 3 PS3 with Dualshock Six Axis&Charging Cable

*Compatibility*

The wireless controller was developed for the Playstation 3 console and also supports the PC (Windows 7,8,9,10).

*Built -in 500mah Rechargable Battery*

Built in 500mA lithium batteries,can be used for 5-8hours of non-stop playing and only takes 2-3 hours to fully charge.

*Support 6-axis & Dual Vibration*

6-axis (Sixaixs) motion sensor and double vibration motors make the game more realistic.

*Bluetooth wireless connection*

This Wireless PS3 Gamepad has Bluetooth 3.0 wireless technology. Bluetooth transmission distance is around 8-10m.

*Comfortable Hand Feeling*

It’s ergonomic shape fit in any gamers’ hands, all the buttons and controls make your hand very comfortable for long

periods of gameplay.

