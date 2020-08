PS3 Controller Wireless, PS3 Joystick, PS3 Remote, Wireless PS3 Controller Double Shock Gamepad Compatible for Playstation 3, Coming with Skin Cover,Thumb Grips and Mini USB Cable (Red)

Price: $13.99

(as of Aug 12,2020 04:48:17 UTC – Details)



Noted: 3rd Party Products, Not Original Product from SONY.

Please check the controller works well when you receive the package. Welcome to contact us if you have any issues.

Features:

1. High-performance bluetooth controller for Playstation3 PS3.

2. Lithium Ion rechargeable battery pack built-in.

3. Battery running time – Around 5-7 hours.

4. 4 way button with 2 analog joysticks.

5. Play & Charge Technology: Recharge battery pack when connecting via USB.

6. When charging, the controller the red light will be flashing; when fully charged, the red light turns off.

7. It can even detect natural movements for real-time and high precision interactive play, acting as a natural extension of the user’s body.

How to connect wirelessly

1. Connect to console with cable(USB mini) while the controller is off, charge for about 2 hours, press and hold HOME button (red round button) for 3 seconds until only 1 indicator works.

2. Then disconnect the cable, wait for a few seconds. It will pair Bluetooth automatically with the console (The 4 indicators will stop blinking, instead only 1 indicator remains bright, meaning it is connected already).

3. If the initial sync fails or it can’t be charged normally, put a needle (pin or paper clip) into the mini hole at the back of the controller and press the button to reset it.

Package Included:

1 x Controller

1 x Skin cover

1 x manual

1 x USB cable

2 x Thumb Grip

HIGH COMPATIBLE: Good quality Ps3 controller made by 3rd Party. High compatible with playstation 3 console

DOUBLE – SHOCK RESPONSE: Feel every hit, crash, and explosion with hand-vibrating double shock response. This ps3 controller is equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery.

6 – AXIS: Anticipate a realistic gameplay thanks to the 6 built-in sensors Characters and objects in the game will move and react as you tilt, push and shake the controller.

WIRELESS METHOD: With wireless Bluetooth transmission technology, you won’t suffer from data loss or signal interference.

MORE FREE GIFT: The Controller comes with 1x charge cable, 1x skin cover which make grip more comfortable and 1 pair of thumb grips which provide you with the best game experience.