PS3 Controller Wireless Double Shock Controller for Playstation 3 with Charge Cord



Price: $16.49

(as of Aug 04,2020 07:08:19 UTC – Details)



Better Feel, Better Control: Perfectly fit palms, button damping excellent, double vibration motor real feedback, 360¡ãjoysticks point to precision.

Ergonomic Design Handle: The most classic shape PS3 controller perfectly fit palms, all the buttons and controls make your hand very comfortable for long periods of gameplay. It must be a big surprise when your kids or your friends receive these beautiful controllers.

Dual Shock 3 Gamepad: Our PS3 wireless controller built in two electric motors makes each hit, crash and explosion is more excite and realistic, you will feel the rumble in the palm of your hand

Support Six-axis: Highly sensitive motion control systerm senses your every move and characters as well as objects in the game will move and react as you tilt,push and shake the controller.Truly intuitive game play through the motion sensing 6-Axis technology.

Rechargeable Battery: Rechargeable lithium battery is so powerful that ensure hours of fun game. PS3 controller allow you Charging while playing games, say goodbye to low battery. 1 Charge Cable (0.8m) make sure even both PS3 controllers are out of battery, you can still have fun game by the charger cable.

Any Question, please kindly contact us, Thank you!! We would like to make sure that you are 100% happy with all purchases you make with us. YOUR EXCELLENT SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.