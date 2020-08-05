PS3 Controller Wireless, CIPON Gamepad Remote for Sony Playstation 3(Black)



How Do You Sync with PS3 ?

1. You need to use mini USB cable to activate the controller when it is put into use for the first time.

2.Connect the controller with your console, press the Home button and pull out the cable. Then you can use it wireless.

If it still does not work, you restart it or charge it; If above methods failed, put a needle into the mini hole at the back of the controller and press the button to reset it.

Turn On / Off:

Turn on: When you press the middle round button or connect to Console by USB cable.

Turn off: It will take 5 minutes to turn off after disconnection.

TIPS: If it can not stop working after a long time, please plug the USB cable, then pull it out, it will power off.

Please Note: Only compatible with Sony PlayStation 3. Third-party controller, Not made by Sony New design by CIPON

【Ergonomic Design】 Based on traditional ps3 controller, its shape is changed, which is more ergonomic. Feel better, and not easy to fatigue your hands. Added non-slip leather at the handle.

【Wireless Bluethooth Control】 Advance bluetooth technology ensures ps3 controller connected with console within 33ft and you will not suffer from data loss or signal interference.

【Play and Charge】 Built-in 400mAh polymer lithium battery, ps3 wireless controller can play continuously for up to 8-10 hours, and comes with 1.8 meters high-quality charging cable.

【What You Get】 Wireless ps3 controller, 5.7ft high quality data cable, exquisite packaging, user manual, friendly customer service.