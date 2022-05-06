On May 5, within the framework of his working visit to the USA, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez. The meeting was also attended by Senator Jim Rich, a member of the commission.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as a number of issues related to the security situation in Armenia, Artsakh and the regional situation.

The parties noted with satisfaction the achievements registered during the thirty-year Armenian-American diplomatic relations. The RA Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the US support for the reforms being carried out in Armenia, the strengthening of democracy, the development of the economic sphere, as well as the importance of the agreements reached during the visit.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan praised Bob Menendez’s contribution to the adoption of the Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is important in terms of justice, ensuring the supremacy of humanitarian values, and preventing further genocides.

The RA Foreign Minister also presented the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenia’s position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan was stressed.

The need to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan was stressed.

The RA Foreign Minister also presented the latest developments aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Order of Friendship to Bob Menendez, who was awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-American friendly relations.

RA MFA