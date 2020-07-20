Prototype Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R sold for record $3.85 million

The price was the highest ever paid for a Mustang, besting the $3.74 million that the long-lost 1968 Mustang featured in the Steve McQueen film “Bullitt” went for in January.

The Shelby was the prototype for the famed GT350R line of competition cars as well as the first to win a race. Ken Miles and fellow development driver Chuck Cantwell reportedly put over 50,000 miles about it in testing, while the likes of Bob Bondurant and Ken Titus also spent time when driving.

The car was first sold to an exclusive owner in 1970 for $3,500 and changed hands many times until it had been bought by noted car collector John Atzbach, who had it fully restored and has won several “Best in Show” awards with it since.

The winning bid for the car was $3.5 million, in comparison to $3.4 million for the “Bullitt” Mustang, with taxes and fees increasing those to the final amounts paid.

Neither of the winning bidders has yet identified themselves.

