Proteus: Design for a ‘space station’ in the ocean unveiled

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

Sixty feet underneath the surface area of the Caribbean Sea, aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and commercial designer Yves Béhar are imagining the world’s biggest undersea research study station and environment.

The set have unveiled Fabien Cousteau’s Proteus, a 4,000- square-foot modular laboratory that will sit under the water off the coast of Cura çao, supplying a house to researchers and scientists from throughout the world studying the ocean– from the impacts of environment modification and brand-new marine life to medical developments.

Designed as a two-story circular structure grounded to the ocean flooring on stilts, Proteus’ extending pods include labs, individual quarters, medical bays and a moon swimming pool where scuba divers can gain access to the ocean flooring. Powered by wind and solar power, and ocean thermal energy conversion, the structure will likewise include the very first undersea greenhouse for growing food, along with a video production center.

Fabien Cousteau’s Proteus Credit: Courtesy Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject

The Proteus is meant to be the undersea variation of the International Space Station (ISS), where federal government firms, researchers, and the economic sector can work together in the spirit of cumulative understanding, regardless of borders.

“Ocean exploration is 1,000 times more important than space exploration for — selfishly — our survival, for our trajectory into the future,” Cousteau stated over a video call, with Béhar. “It’s our life support system. It is the very reason why we exist in the first place.”

The recently unveiled design is the most current action for this enthusiastic job. According to Cousteau, it will take 3 years till Proteus is set up, though the coronavirus pandemic has actually currently postponed the job.

Yves Behar (left) and Fabien Cousteau (right) are leading the Proteus job. Credit: Fuseproject/Clare Vonderhaar

Left undiscovered

Though oceans cover 71 percent of the world’s surface area, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) approximates that human beings have actually just checked out about 5 percent and mapped less than 20 percent of the world’s seas.

Space expedition gets more attention and financing than its water equivalent, which Cousteau wishes to fix with Proteus– and ultimately a around the world network of undersea research study environments. Facilities stationed in various oceans might caution of tsunamis and cyclones, Cousteau stated. They might likewise leader enthusiastic brand-new research study into sustainability, energy and robotics.

Underwater environments permit researchers to carry out constant night and day diving without needing hours of decompression in between dives. Like astronauts in area, they can remain undersea for days or weeks at a time.

Currently, the just undersea environment that exists is the 400- square-foot Aquarius, in the Florida Keys, which Costeau remained in with a group of aquanauts for 31 days in2014 Designed in 1986 and initially owned by the NOAA, in 2013 Florida International University conserved Aquarius from being deserted after the NOAA lost federal government financing.

The Aquarius undersea research study environment in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: Mark Conlin/ VW PICS/UIG/Getty Images

Family custom

Cousteau originates from a household of popular oceanographic explorers. He’s the boy of filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau and grand son of Aqua-Lung co-creator Jacques-YvesCousteau The job is a collaboration in between the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center (FCOLC) and Béhar’s design company Fuseproject, along with their partners, that include Northeastern University, Rutgers University and the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity Foundation.

Despite his focus on ocean research study, Cousteau stated he’s “a big proponent of space exploration,” noting they are comparable in nature. Both kinds of objectives need human beings to be in seclusion in severe, illogical conditions. Because of that, Béhar’s design, which can house approximately 12 individuals, concentrates on health along with clinical and technological abilities, consisting of leisure locations and windows developed to let in as much light as possible.

“We’ve worked recently on a lot of small living environments. We’ve worked on robotic furniture for tiny apartments,” Béhar stated aboutFuseproject “So I think we had a good sense of how to design for comfort in constrained environments. That said, the underwater environment is completely different.”

“We wanted it to be new and different and inspiring and futuristic,” he continued. “So (we looked) at everything from science fiction to modular housing to Japanese pod (hotels).” The design is likewise suggested to echo ocean life, with its structure influenced by the shape of coral polyps.

Béhar and his group likewise studied the undersea research study environments that have actually come prior to Proteus, consisting of theAquarius All other leaders were momentary structures developed for single objectives, like NASA’s speculative SEALAB I, II, and III from the 1960 s.

“Those habitats were purpose built, they were small and they had great limitations,” Cousteau stated. “So we’re building off of…(a) foundation by all those amazing pioneers that came before us.”

Fabien Cousteau’s Proteus Credit: Courtesy Proteus/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject

Diving ahead

While the job presently has some support from the economic sector, it is presently looking for additional financing. Beyond backers, the station’ s damp and dry laboratories can be rented to federal government firms, corporations and scholastic organizations.

Part of the strategy is to provide routine exposure about what is occurring on Proteus, consisting of live streams and VR/AR material. In by doing this Cousteau wishes to engage a larger audience.

“Imagine if you found something amazing — whether it be microcosmic like a pharmaceutical, or macrocosmic like the next greatest animal — if you could show it to classrooms and universities,” he stated.

“Our mission is to be able to translate complex science into something that the average person not only maybe will understand, but fall in love with.”