Protests underway after police shooting in Wisconsin

Jacob Blake, the male who was shot multiple times in the back on Sunday by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is still in extensive care, the lawyer representing him and his household informed CNNMonday

During an interview on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” lawyer Ben Crump stated that while Blake is steady, “they cannot tell at this moment what his prognosis would be.”

Crump included Blake’s kids– who were in the cars and truck Blake was attempting to go into when he was shot– will need to handle the mental concerns from “seeing their father shot these many times in the back from the people who were supposed to protect and serve him.”

“We are still waiting for the facts to be confirmed but what it does tell us — whether is George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks — there is an issue with the culture and the behavior of policing in America,” Crump informedBlitzer “If we don’t have the systematic reform that this moment in America is crying out for, then we are going to continue to see hashtag after hashtag, protest after protest, and cities burning all across America.”

“We are now seeing it with our own eyes that there are two justice systems in America: one for Black America and one for white America, and we’re fighting for equal justice for all Americans,” Crump included.

Crump stated he does not understand of extra video footage of the shooting, however he has actually spoken with individuals who stated seen the event and he’s intending to find out more.

