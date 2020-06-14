Protests should be banned under Covid laws rather than boarding up statues, say Police Fed

Priti Patel should ban demonstrations on health grounds during the coronavirus pandemic, says a policing leader, rather than having statues and memorials boarded up.

Ken Marsh, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the Government would be acting lawfully if it was to ban demonstrations under the regulations barring no more than six folks from gathering.

His comments follow the violent clashes between Far Right protesters and police which generated 113 being arrested and 23 officers being injured.

“Why are we allowing demonstrations that the Government says are not lawful?” said Mr Marsh. “The Home Secretary says it is the mayor’s fault, the mayor says it is the Home Secretary’s fault.

“They stop their politics and silly games and protect my officers’ lives. I can’t for the life of me understand why we are boarding up statues when we could ban people from coming near them.”

The boarding up of Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square led to widespread criticism from MPs and historians that it was giving in to violent protest.

Mr Marsh said that he supported the proper to free speech “100 per cent” but added: “You have a right to go to a pub and a restaurant but you can’t because we are in the middle of a pandemic.”

A Government source said such demonstrations as this and last weekend’s were contrary to the regulations on gatherings but added: “It’s about enforcement. It’s really difficult to say to people, you all need to go home. If they say no, what do you do?”

Meanwhile, A former chief prosecutor said the Attorney General and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) should investigate Paul Golding, Britain First’s leader, concerning whether that he incited violence at Saturday’s Far Right protests.

Nazir Afzal, a former chief prosecutor for the CPS in the north west of England, said a video of Golding urging supporters to attend the protests on Saturday, and speaking of Black Lives Matter waging war on white people was below the threshold for prosecution.

But that he added: “The Attorney General and the CPS should look at what Mr Golding has been saying and doing this past few days to see whether cumulatively it may amount to Incitement because that’s a stronger case.”