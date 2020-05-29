Protests seen in Denver, Columbus, Louisville after George Floyd death

Other protests broke out throughout the U.S., in cities equivalent to Columbus, Ohio, and Louisville, Ky.

In Denver, protesters marched by the downtown space, stopping visitors and briefly blocking automobiles from coming into a freeway, prompting police to fireside tear gasoline to get them to disperse.

Gary Cutler, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, mentioned a taking pictures occurred in a park throughout the road from the Statehouse after many of the protesters had moved to downtown.

“We just got shot at,” state Rep. Leslie Herod tweeted. The Statehouse was locked down, Cutler mentioned, and nobody was damage.

“We do believe that the shots were towards the Capitol, but we do not at this point have any correlation to the protest or the protesters,” Denver Police Department spokesman Kurt Barnes instructed The Denver Post.

No arrests have been reported and it was unclear who fired the photographs.

“Tonight is a very sad night for our state,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted. “While we are still uncovering all of the facts, a protest regarding the killing of George Floyd devolved into vandalism and violence, and I was absolutely shocked by video evidence of a motorist attempting to run over a protestor.”

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted, “I want to plead to everyone, let’s demonstrate but let’s demonstrate peacefully. Leave the weapons at home.”

In Columbus, protesters broke home windows and went contained in the Ohio Statehouse, in accordance with reviews.

In Louisville, Ky, a whole bunch of protesters blocked visitors and photographs round have been fired round 11:30 p.m. whereas demonstrating in opposition to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville girl who was fatally shot by police in her condominium after a “no knock” search warrant on March 13. There have been no reported accidents.

The Louisville Metro Police Department mentioned officers returned hearth when Taylor’s boyfriend shot at them.